Major plan to stop dogs fouling 46 named park and green sites across Doncaster

Officials are hoping to strike a major blow against dogs fouling Doncaster's parks - with action planned in 46 locations across the borough.

Doncaster Council planners have backed a scheme that would see a total of 56 plastic bag dispensers located across the site with the aim of getting people to clear up after their pets if they poo on the grass.

It follows successful trials of the first bag dispenser at Sandall Park and Bentley Park. Dispensers could now be rolled out across the borough.

The scheme had to get planning permission because the dispensers carry adverts, which are intended to help meet the cost of the plan.

An official council report warns dog faeces can spread toxocariasis, which is a rare infection carried by roundworm parasites causing include abdominal pain, a cough and headache. It can also cause blindness, as well as putting poeple off using green spaces.

A report stated by council planning officer Garry Hildersley stated: "It is envisaged that by providing dog fouling bags across various sites within Doncaster that further reminders and responsibility is given to dog owners about dealing with dog mess and therefore reducing the possibility of these health concerns from occurring."

It is illegal for dog owners to not clean up their dog's waste in a public area.

Doncaster Council received complaints about 1,036 cases of dog fouling in the past year, issuing 106 spot fines.

The adverts would be to ensure that the proposal is self-funding.

Coun Dave Shaw raised concerns there may be vandalism against the dispensers. Council technical operating officer Paul Booth said the provider, a firm called Tikspac, would take be be responsible for repairs.

Coun Susant Durant called for a dispenser to be installed at Moorends Welfare grounds, which Mr Booth said could be looked at.

Coun Mick Cooper said: "Anything that helps get dog mess out of the grass has to be a good thing."

Don Crabtree, of Friends of Sandal Park said: "We've been involved from the word go, and we top the dispensers up with bags when they run out.

"The bags come in blocks of 50, and every time they run out it means 50 have gone. It is secure and people can only pull out one bag at a time.

"There is still some dog poo in the park, and we will never be satisfied, but there does seem to be a fall in the amount..

"It gives people a 'get out' if they are out with their dogs and don't have a bag.

"People have to find a big separately, but there are plenty.

"People saw the equipment when it first went in and said: "What a good idea. Dog fouling is the bain of people's lives since time immemorial, and if we could we'd have another one put in.

"It has not completely eradicated the problem but we are satisfied that the trial has been successful in that there's not as much dog poo in the park as there was before."

The dispensers will be rolled out at: Adwick Park, Anchorage Lane TPT, Sprotbrough; Askern Lake Car Park; Austerfield Playing Field; Barbers Path, Mexborough; Bawtry Memorial Ground; Bawtry Playing Field; Bentley Park; Bessacarr Lane Top; Bolton Street, Bessacarr; Campsall Country Park; Cantley Park; Carcroft Park; Castlehills, Mexborough; Church Lane, Barnburgh; Clayton Park, Mexborough; Conisbrough Ivanhoe Park; Conisbrough Welfare; Denaby Craggs; Denaby Memorial Park; Farfield Road, Edenthorpe; Edlington Lane; Elmfield Park; Everitts Close, Tickhill; Galley Fields, Bawtry; Grove Gardesns, Wheatley Hills; Haslam Park, Bessacarr; Hexthorpe Park; Hills Lane, Wheatley; Doncaster Lakeside; Melton Road PTP, Sprotbrough; Mosham Road verge; Blaxton; Queens Drive, Bentley; Rands Lane, Armthorpe; Sandall Beat Wood, Leger Way; Sandall Park, Wheatley Hills; Sheffield Road, Conisbrough; Stainforth Welfare; Thorne Canal; Thorne Memorial Park; Tithes Lane, Tickhill; Town Fields; Guest Lane, Warmsworth; Warmsworth Park; Westfield Park; Balby.