Major Doncaster housing projects could start by March

Work to restore a Doncaster estate finally looks set to start more than 10 years after it was demolished.

Officials at Doncaster Council say they are looking to get work underway on older people's bungalows on the former Thompson Avenue and Dixon Road site at Edlington before the end of March.

The plans are revealed in documents which will go before Doncaster Council's cabinet tomorrow, when the authority is to decide on plans to build new council homes in Warde Avenue, Balby and Old Road, Conisbrough.

It is one of a number of council housing projects on the way.

The report which will go before mayor Ros Jones states: "Delivery is currently taking place on two sites at Thorne and Wheatley that will see the completion of a further 109 homes.

"In addition to these two sites the programme will see construction commence on the former Thompson and Dixon site at Edlington before the end of March 2018 where 20 older people’s bungalows will be built.

It added: "By the end of 2019/20 a total of 425 new homes will have been built / acquired."

The council is directly purchasing 20 bungalows from Wates. on the Dixon / Thompson. The rest of the site is also due to be developed by Wates in the future with housing that will be put up for sale. The 20 bungalows will surround an extra care scheme on the site:

Little has been built on the Thompson and Dixon sites since they were demolished. They were pulled down after becoming plagued by anti-social behaviour.

Last year, former mayor of Edlington Georgina Mullis described the site is 'like a wilderness' with all the rubbish that has been building up there over the years.

The Balby and Conisbrough schemes which go before cabinet next week would see 66 new council houses for rent that will form part of the Council House Build Programme on two sites.

Since 2015 Doncaster Council has been awarded over £8 million in grant from the Homes and Communities Agency. The condition of the grant on the sites is to achieve a start on site by March 2018. If that does not happen the grant will be lost to the council.