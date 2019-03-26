Major burst water main causing disruption in Rotherham 

A major burst water main is causing traffic disruption close to Rotherham town centre.

The Westgate junction with Sheffield Road was closed earlier this afternoon.

Rotherham Council warned the closure is still in place and “delays are to be expected heading into peak travel time this evening.”

Buses are now being diverted along Centenary Way between Rotherham Interchange and Canklow Road in both directions.

Westgate. Picture: Google

Bus routes along the unaffected section of the road will continue as normal.