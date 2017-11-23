Long serving Doncaster Councillor dies

One of Doncaster's most experienced borough councillors has died.

Coun Tony Corden, who represented Armthorpe on Doncaster Council, had been battling illness for some time. He died on Tuesday.

He also served on Armthorpe Parish Council.

Earlier this month, Mr Cordon was singled out for praise by miners memorial campaigner Dennis Nowell for his support for plans to build a statue in memory of miners at Markham Main Colliery in the village.