Live panto to be shown in Doncaster hospital wards

Doncaster's Christmas panto is set to make history - by being the first to be streamed into hospital for patients.

An agreement has been struck that will see the show at Cast in Doncaster live-streamed for patients who are spending Christmas in the wards at Donaster Royal Infirmary.

Thursday’s performance of Cast’s Beauty and the Beast will be filmed and screened live in the Trust’s Children’s and Elderly Care wards.

While ward areas are always busy and activities are planned to entertain, patients can miss out on festive happenings, say hospital bosses. By bringing panto to the hospital, both organisations are hoping to deliver seasonal cheer to staff, patients and visitors alike.

Richard Parker, Chief Executive at DBTH, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to work with Cast in Doncaster in order to live-stream this Xmas show for our patients. While our staff try their very best, spending Christmas in hospital isn’t ideal and with this performance we hope that we can bring a festive flourish to our patient’s faces.

“I want to thank our partners at Cast and also wish good luck to everyone involved in the pantomime who will be performing to an extra-special audience on Thursday. Break a leg!”

Deborah Rees, Director at Cast at Doncaster, said: “The magic of a Christmas pantomime is something everyone deserves to experience, so if you can’t get to the pantomime, then we will bring the pantomime to you! Live-streaming is just one of the new ways Cast is reaching out to local people, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to start this exciting Christmas event with our friends at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals”

Extending the festivities to hospital staff, the pantomime will also be screened to more than 130 off-duty staff, and their children, in the hospital’s Lecture Theatre, free of charge.​