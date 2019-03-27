Little Nippers, Eager Beavers and bendy buses - South Yorkshire's bygone transport: RETRO PICTURE GALLERY
Remember jumping on a Little Nipper or a bendy bus to get into town to do your shopping in the 80s and 90s?
Or maybe you preferred an Eager Beaver or a red and yellow Mainline service? We've dipped into the archives to remember what catching a bus was like in Sheffield, Doncaster and the rest of South Yorkshire in the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s - see how many of these you can remember!
1. Little Nipper
The Little Nipper fleet in its distinctive red and yellow livery was a familiar sight on Sheffield roads in the 80s and 90s.