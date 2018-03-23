Let's back plans for Doncaster miners memorial

Plans are in place to raise cash for a memorial to Doncaster's miners - and we're backing the scheme.

We are joining the campaign to get a memorial in place to recognise the contribution made to the borough and the country as a whole by the miners who worked in Doncaster's collieries.

Sculptor Laurence Edwards has been commissioned to create a public art monument to Doncaster's miners. His original draft design, which he has now decided against, is pictured behind him

Doncaster Council has set up a crowdfunding mechanism which will be used to raise money for a statue, designs for which are currently under development, with artist Laurence Edwards, consulting local residents about what they want the work to look like.

Plans for how money can be donated to the scheme are expected to be announced in the next few weeks.

His original drawings had shown miners emerging from a hole in the ground - but that is unlikely to be the appearance of the memorial, after former miners he consulted it told him they thought it looked like they were emerging from a 'primordial swamp'.

After speaking to residents he has now started looking at different ideas for his sculpture.

They include statues of:

* Miners with a banner containing information about mining.

* Miners lying in a tunnel.

* A lift with miners coming out of the ground.

Mr Edwards said: "I have done a tour of former mining villages and spoken to people about the plans.

He said: "I've been to visit the various mining communities, and I've been to the site of the former Hatfield Colliery.

"The great pit head reminds me of a temple. There have been a lot of ideas brought to the table, and I've absorbed all those ideas.

"I've had people come to see me with mining objects, wonderful objects, and with stories to well. Some former miners have event sent in their own drawings, which have been really good."

Doncaster Council plans to raise the money for the monument through crowdfunding, and has now set up a partnership with a website to serve that function.

The scheme is called The Doncaster Movement, being run through Spacehive.

It has been officially launched, but details of how to donate to the statue appeal have not yet been finalised.

The Doncaster Movement will also raise money for other community projects.

A council spokesperson said: “The Doncaster Movement is all about encouraging people to put their ideas forward to help improve the local community. Crowdfunding is a great way to get the backing you need to make your ideas a reality, and we look forward to seeing the proposals that are put forward by local people. The council has also made some money available to support these ideas, so get your thinking caps on and join the Doncaster Movement.”

Mayor Ros Jones said the primary reason for setting up the arrangement was to fund the planned miners memorial.

More information on Spacehive can be found at www.spacehive.com