Leonardo da Vinci artworks to go on show in Sheffield

Artworks by Leonardo da Vinci are to go on show in Sheffield next year to mark the 500th anniversary of the Renaissance artist's death.

Almost 150 drawings by da Vinci will go on display in simultaneous exhibitions around the UK, including Sheffield's Millennium Gallery.

The venues, which also include Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Southampton and Sunderland, will each show a selection of 12 drawings in February 2019.

The drawings, from the Royal Collection, will be brought together in May 2019 to form part of an exhibition at The Queen's Gallery, Buckingham Palace, in what is billed as the "largest exhibition of Leonardo's work in over 65 years".

Martin Clayton, head of prints and drawings at the Royal Collection Trust, said: "We hope that as many people as possible across the UK will take this unique opportunity to see these extraordinary works."

Leonardo da Vinci: A Life in Drawing, a nationwide event, will give the widest-ever UK audience the opportunity to see the work of this extraordinary artist.

12 drawings selected to reflect the full range of Leonardo's interests – painting, sculpture, architecture, music, anatomy, engineering, cartography, geology and botany – will be shown at each venue.

The exhibition will take place from February 1 to May 6 2019.

Widely considered one of the greatest painters of all time and one of the most diversely talented individuals ever to have lived, his works include the world famous Mona Lisa, The Last Supper and the Vitruvian Man.