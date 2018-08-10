Last chance to see: Walking With Dinosaurs goes out roaring at Sheffield's FlyDSA arena

Heading into the arena surrounded by young families to see 18 animatronic dinosaurs, I did question myself.

Was Walking with Dinosaurs really going to be a show for everyone?

I thought not.

However as the dinosaurs took to the stage, I was left completely in awe of just how realistic they were. The way those controlling the creatures could mimic every movement you'd expect from a dino made me forget people were moving them altogether.

Even though I went into the arena knowing exactly how the dinosaurs were created, I often found myself forgetting and seeing past the mechanisms and taking myself back in time.

The dinosaur's muscles rippled underneath their skin, their tails moved in harmony and their eyes captured the full attention of everyone in the audience, It was immediately obvious that not one tiny detail had been neglected in their creation.

The show’s beautiful soundscapes were so harmonious with the dinosaurs as they seamlessly performed. The children around me were equally entranced by Michaela Strachan as Huxley the paleontologist, who told the story of the dinosaurs in such a simple yet gripping fashion.

I can now honestly confirm that whether your are 3 or 93, you’ll love Walking with Dinosaurs.



Even if you don’t see yourself as a Jurassic fan, it’s worth seeing the show simply for the outstanding stagecraft that goes in to a production as fantastic as this.

It may be your last chance to see the show in Sheffield, as this year's tour is billed to be the final roar for the dinosaurs.

To see Walking with Dinosaurs on the second and final day at Sheffield's FlyDSA arena tomorrow, August 11, visit the Box Office before the show.

For more information, click here. Tickets are £28, £39.20 and £50.40 including booking fee.



Shows tomorrow are at 11am, 3pm and 7pm.

Please note that Michaela Strachan will not be at the 11am performance.