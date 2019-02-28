Landmark Sheffield pub temporarily closes – and these cryptic messages have been left in the window 

A landmark Sheffield pub has temporarily closed – and has left a cryptic message in the window.

The Old Grindstone has been a fixture on the main road running through Crookes for a number of years but suddenly closed its doors a few weeks ago.

The Old Grindstone.

The windows were covered and it appears work is going on inside.

To add further intrigue, messages stating 'We are your friends' and 'You'll never be alone again' were posted in the window.

The pub's former owners, Greene King, have now revealed that they have sold the venue.

Another message on the front door of the pub indicates that the venue has been taken over by the Sheffield-based Stancill Brewery.

It also says customers can look forward to a new 'community pub coming soon'.

In a statement, Greene King said: “We took the difficult decision several months ago to put the Old Grindstone up for sale.

“A sale has now been agreed and completed earlier this month.

“It’s never an easy decision to sell a pub and we’d like to thank all the customers who visited over the years.”

We asked the Stancill Brewery for comment and are waiting for a reply.