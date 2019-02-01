Landmark Doncaster church building sold at auction  

A landmark Doncaster church building that dates back to the 1930s has been sold at auction.

The site in High Road, Warmsworth, went under the hammer for £204, 000 – much higher than the guide price of £75, 000.

High Road, Doncaster. Picture: Google

It was sold during an auction at the Platinum Suite at Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield on Tuesday.

Auctioneer Mark Jenkinson and Son did not state on their website who bought the site.