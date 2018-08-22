Knifeman who 'ran at police' tasered near Sheffield Homebase

A knifeman who ran at police officers close to a huge DIY store in Sheffield was tasered to the ground before being arrested.

Officers were called out to reports that a man had been seen carrying a knife close to the Homebase store on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, yesterday at 5.40pm.

When they arrived the 50-year-old suspect ran at officers who quickly used a taser to detain and arrest him on suspicion of attempted murder, affray and possession of a bladed weapon.

Police have now been praised for their bravery in dealing with the incident.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton, district commander for Sheffield, said: “I’m extremely proud of the officers involved in this incident who ran towards danger, putting the safety of others before themselves.

"Thankfully, due to their swift, brave and effective actions, nobody was injured but understandably, the incident has left the officers shaken and they’re receiving support from colleagues, senior officers and any appropriate services.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and it was brought to a conclusion very quickly but it’s another demonstration of the courageous efforts our local police are making to tackle those that carry knives.

“I’d like to thank those who alerted police to the incident. An investigation is underway into the circumstances and we’re encouraging anyone else with information to get in touch.”

The man remains in custody today while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 760 of 21 August 2018.