KFC in chicken gravy shortage as supply problems continue

Fast food chain KFC has admitted it is running short of its much loved chicken gravy, as supply problems continue.

Distribution problems saw hundreds of branches close last week after new supply partner DHL ran into problems with distribution of chicken to stores.

The firm has said most of its 900 shops in the UK and Ireland were open again - but that the iconic gravy was now running low.

A spokesman said: "We're working as hard as we can to get this sorted out. We know that our gravy is a big favourite!"

The chain has apologised to customers, running a newspaper ad showing a photo of a chicken bucket with the KFC logo letters rearranged to read "FCK".

The accompanying text read: "WE'RE SORRY. A chicken restaurant without any chicken. It's not ideal... Thank you for bearing with us."