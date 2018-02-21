Just one KFC still open in Doncaster as chicken crisis continues

Just one branch of KFC in Doncaster is currently open as the chain's chicken crisis continues to hit.

According to the firm's website, only the branch at Lakeside Village remains open.

The fast-food chain experienced 'distribution issues' with its chicken over the weekend following problems with their new delivery partner DHL.

More than 500 of the KFC chain's nearly 900 stores are still closed, while many of those that are open are offering limited menus or have cut their hours.

A KFC spokesman said: "We anticipate the number of closures will reduce today and over the coming days as our teams work flat out all hours to clear the backlog.

"Each day more deliveries are being made; however, we expect the disruption to some restaurants to continue over the remainder of the week, meaning some will be closed and others operating with a reduced menu or shortened hours."

The issue has also affected Taco Bell stores across the country with many having to shut over delivery issues.

KFC has five branches in Doncaster - one on High Street, one in the Frenchgate Centre, one on Sprotbrough Road and one at Thorne Road Retail Park.