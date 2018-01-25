Judge Dredd comic artist coming to Sheffield

An artist responsible for drawing comic book favourite Judge Dredd is set to meet fans in Sheffield next month.

Peter Doherty, has penned the fictional character's strips in sci-fi comic 2000AD and will be special guest at Sheffield Comics Network's next event in February.

The event will take place on February 17 and is the latest in a series of monthly meetings for comic enthusiasts to get together.

Founded by comic book expert Bambos Georgiou. the Micro Comic Con will include an opportunity to meet comic creatives from the Sheffield Comics Network who have worked on Viz, The Beano and Conan The Barbarian.

There will be comics for all ages on sale from The Beano to The Eagle as well as artwork, zines and prints.

The gathering will be staged at Sheffield record shop Tonearm Vinyl.

Owned and run by vinyl enthusiast Scott McMullin, Tonearm recently moved to larger premises and when Bambos visited the shop, he and Scott discovered a common interest in comic books and vinyl and Scott offered to host a Micro Comic Con for the network.

Visitors will be able to explore Scott's fascinating and meticulously curated selection of vinyl, featuring many examples of the iconic cover artwork of our times, complemented by original comic book artwork by comic creatives and zines by emerging local talent.

The event takes place at Tonearm Vinyl, 293 South Rd, from noon to 5pm and is free.

The shop is easily accessible by car and on the 95 bus route, which runs every fifteen minutes from the city via Commonside to South Road, Walkley.