Combat sports fans are celebrating the opening of a new martial arts school in Sheffield.

The Rebellion BJJ school specialises in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and had its grand opening on Saturday at a 6000 sq ft unit in Waleswood Road, Waleswood.

The class gets into action.

Manager Lesley Hunt said the school was opened to meet demand as the sport is becoming 'more and more popular around the world'.

It will be owned by students and run as a not-for-profit organisation with any funds raised put back into the running of the school.