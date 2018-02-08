Joint funeral for Doncaster couple who died weeks apart

A joint funeral is to be held next week for a Doncaster couple who died just weeks apart.

Joan and Leslie Tissington of Bawtry both died at the age of 92 just over a fortnight apart.

Mrs Tissington died on January 13 at St Mary's Nursing Home while Mr Tissington died on January 28 in Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

An obituary described the pair as "a loving couple, much loved mum and dad of Linda, Nanna and Grandad of Katy and Lucy, also Big Nanna and Great Grandad to Max, Jackson and Austin."

The joint service and cremation will take place on February 15 at Rose Hill Crematorium at 11.40am.