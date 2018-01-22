Job vacancies and salaries on rise in Sheffield

Job vacancies and salaries are both on the rise in Sheffield, according to figures.

Employment search website CV-Library said their statistics indicate the job market is flourishing in the city.

The company said based on their figures for the last quarter in 2017, the number of advertised vacancies rose by 18.9 per cent compared to the same period the year before. Advertised pay also increased by 12 per cent.

However, candidate appetite is not keeping pace with applications in Sheffield decreasing by 9.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, said: "In Q4 2016, the Brexit vote was still raw and very much in the forefront of everyone’s minds.

"This is not to say that this is no longer the case, as the future of the UK is still very uncertain.

"However, the increase in advertised jobs suggests that as the dust begins to settle, employers are continuing to invest in their recruitment efforts and are working hard to keep driving the economy forward.”