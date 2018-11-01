Jail for Sheffield burglar caught red-handed 

A Sheffield burglar has been jailed after police caught him offloading items he had stolen from a nearby housing association property into a van.

Bleu Kirk, 31, carried out the burglary on the evening of June 17 this year at a property in Circle Close, Manor that was in the process of being renovated, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

An alarm on the property was activated and police were called to the scene.

“You were moving various items..such as a key safe into a white van. Police attended and found you in the back garden,” said the judge, Recorder Matthew Happold, as he summarised the facts of the case.

All of the items stolen from the property were found in the back of Kirk’s van.

The court heard how Kirk carried out the burglary while he was on bail for an offence of handling stolen goods.

Zaiban Alam, prosecuting, told the court that when officers visited Kirk’s home in June this year he was found to be in possession of a red BMW motorbike that had been stolen from a property in Norton in March.

When interviewed he told officers that a friend had brought the bike to his home for an oil change, and admitted having concerns about the ownership of the vehicle.

Kirk, of Normancroft Way, Castlebeck pleaded guilty to offences of non-dwelling burglary and handling stolen goods at an earlier hearing.

He was subject to a suspended sentence order and a community order at the time of his offending, the court heard.

Matthew Burdon, defending, told the court: “This has been something of a tipping point for Mr Kirk. He has employment at the current time, and in recent months he has begun to take his responsibilities to his family more seriously. He has five children...and what he wants to do is go out and work over the Christmas period for them.

Mr Burdon told the judge he believed Kirk could be dealt with by way of a community order, but this was rejected by Recorder Happold who jailed the defendant for 18 weeks.

He told him: “I do not think a custodial sentence can be avoided in this case.”