‘It’s good to have him home:” Family’s delight as Adam Johnson released from Doncaster jail

Child sex shame footballer Adam Johnson has been released from a Doncaster jail – with his family welcoming home.

The father of the former England footballer said it was good to have his son home after the ex-Sunderland winger served three years at HMP Moorland for child sex offences.

Adam Johnson

He was sentenced to six years in jail for engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old fan in 2016 but was released under cover of darkness in the early hours of this morning after serving half his sentence.

Johnson's father Dave spoke to reporters outside his 31-year-old son's house in Castle Eden, County Durham.

The Ministry of Justice said it did not comment on prisoner release.

Witnesses said Johnson's father was seen leaving HMP Moorland in the early hours.

The Mercedes people carrier with blacked-out rear windows he was driving was later seen arriving at the former player's mansion near Hartlepool.

Mr Johnson said his son might make a statement later and asked reporters to leave the home's gated entrance.

The ex-Manchester City star was caged for grooming, kissing and touching a 15-year-old girl while playing for Sunderland.