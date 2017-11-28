Isle winner of peace poster competition which attracts hundreds of thousands of worldwide entrants

Peace is the word when it comes to a Lions art competition this year.

The Isle of Axholme Lions recently held a contest to draw up a poster, the winner being Guy Brady, a year nine student at the Axholme Academy in Crowle.

Competition organiser John Smedley presents winner Guy Brady with his Amazon voucher

Guy’s winning entry will now go forward to the district round and hopefully through to the national final. The competition theme was “The Future of Peace” and is sponsored by Lions to emphasise the importance of world peace to young people everywhere. This is the 30th annual Lions International Peace Poster contest, last year attracting more than 600,000 entries worldwide, last year’s grand prize winner received $5,000, plus a trip with two family members to the awards ceremony.

Isle competition organiser John Smedley said he was very impressed by the standard of the entries, and that it proved very difficult to choose one winner from so many expressive and creative posters.

Guy received a £25 amazon voucher and £100 for the Academy’s art department.