Isle MP meets with chief officer to discuss fire service future

Isle MP Andrew Percy recently met up with Humberside Fire and Rescue Service’s chief officer, Chris Blacksell, for an end of year update on issues relating to the emergency service.

The two discussed the work the service does supporting a medical response across the area, issues around the Fire Authority Council Tax precept, the service’s budget, as well as the future of at sea fire-fighting.

Mr Percy said: “It was great to meet with Chris, who is still relatively new in post, and to get an update on developments within the fire service. In years gone by I have campaigned hard against proposed closures and downgrading of fire stations, and that is why it was reassuring to hear from the Chief Fire Officer that there are no plans to alter any of the stations at present.

“Most of the fire stations across the Brigg and Goole constituency are retained, relying on volunteers to come forward to serve as retained firefighters. Presently, the commitment in terms of hours to do this can be very significant and it was reassuring to hear that the service is continuing to look at its contracts for retained firefighters to ensure it can secure enough volunteers.

“I have offered to work with Chris on a couple of issues he raised with me and hope to arrange a meeting between the Chief Officer and Humber MPs at Westminster in the new year so that we can work together cross-party and cross-Humber to support this fantastic service.”