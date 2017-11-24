Isle community champions awarded in front of Emmerdale TV star

The 2017 Community Champion Awards took place at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe last night where 23 awards were presented to well-deserved winners.

They were joined by a special guest, Chris Chittell, better known as Eric Pollard in ITV’s Emmerdale.

Chris attended the awards to support Jack Marshall, from Belton, who won the Personal Courage award. They have been close friends with Jack’s family since they met at an awards evening around 10 years ago.

Chris said: “The wonderful thing is that this evening has encapsulated everybody’s endeavours. It’s all to the benefit of not only themselves but also the community, which is just profound. I’m very, very enamoured by everybody’s efforts. It just shows what wonderful metal they all have, which is great. Jack is an amazing chap. He’s amazing like everybody else who has attended tonight. They all just show what remarkable people they are through their various accomplishments and their difficulties. They are just a great inspiration to us all.”

Throughout the night there were amazing performances from North Lincolnshire Drum Corp, Winterton Community Academy Flute Choir, North Lincolnshire Youth Chamber Orchestra and St Lawrence Cheerleaders. Well-known radio presenter, Blair Jacobs, returned to compere the ceremony once again.

Councillor John Briggs, Deputy Mayor of North Lincolnshire, said: “Now in the sixth year, I still continue to feel extremely proud to be part of such a special event. The Community Champion Awards allow us to say a big thank you to all those people within North Lincolnshire who go above and beyond to make a difference or to achieve great things.

“To have Emmerdale star, Chris Chittell, attending was the icing on the cake for such a special evening.

“The awards recognise people for their dedication to volunteering, overcoming personal barriers or excelling in the fields of sports or the arts. They are all inspirational in their own right.

“Congratulations to all of the winners. They are all worthy winners and should be very proud of themselves.

“I would like to thank everyone for their hard work in organising the Community Champion Awards and to all the sponsors that continue to support us year after year, and those new to the awards this year. We couldn’t do it without them.

“I would also like to extend our thanks to everyone who took the time to nominate their Community Champion. It is because of your nominations that we have the chance to recognise and honour the fantastic achievements of North Lincolnshire’s unsung heroes. Shortlisting the nominees wasn’t an easy task as they all deserved to be recognised.

“I hope that everyone who attended the ceremony tonight at The Baths Hall has had a wonderful evening.”

Results:

Young Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Scunthorpe Telegraph) - winner - Brooke McKenna, runner up - Kian Borg Jackson

Adult Male Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Ongo) - winners - Mike L’Angellier and Jim Cassidy, runners up - Norman and Virginia Isitt and Mohmad Abd Alwahab

Adult Female Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Ongo) - winner Helen Parker, runner up - Jill Milner

Achievement

Anti-bullying Champion (sponsored by Kapil Care) - winners - Bottesford Junior and Burton Stather Primary Buddy Mentor, runner up - Social Media Group - North Lincs Youth Council

Personal Courage (sponsored by Clugston Construction) - winner - Jack Marshall, runner up - Christopher Humphreys

Sports Achiever of the Year (sponsored by Hornsbys Travel) - winner Neil Marley, runner up - Jacqui Saxon

Young Sports Achiever of the Year (sponsored by North Lindsey College - winner - Natasha Eardley, runners up - Sean Hodkin and Luke Oades

Young Arts Heritage Achiever of the Year (sponsored by Quality Solicitors Bradbury Roberts & Raby) - winner Sophia Elexis, runners up - The St Lawrence Academy Cheerleading Team

Adult Arts Heritage of the Year (sponsored by The Baths Hall ) - winner - Nicholas Turner, runners up - Folk ‘Round’ Ere and Kim Oakley

Outstanding Achievement Young (sponsored by North Lindsey College) - winner - Faith Singh, runner up - and Sara Towers

Outstanding Achievement Adult (sponsored by G S Kelsey Construction) - winner - Dr Pat Frankish, runner up - Sue Maclean

Community

Community Champion of the Year (sponsored by Jotun Paints (Europe) Ltd) - winners - Geoff and Val Leeman, runner up - Helen Frost

Outstanding Contribution to a Safer Community (sponsored by North Lincolnshire Council’s Safer Neighbourhoods) - winner - Janine Garner, runner up - Eileen Houghton

Outstanding Contribution to Learning Community (sponsored by North Lincolnshire Council’s Adult Community Learning) - winner - Sasha Skinner, runner up - David Falconer

Outstanding Contribution to a Stronger Community (sponsored by North Lincolnshire Safeguarding Adults Board) - winner - Gez Reilly, runners up - Antonino Scatola and Alan Gouldthorpe,

Community Contribution to Crime Reduction (sponsored by Humberside Police) - winners - North Lincolnshire Youth Offending Service Referral Order Volunteers, runners up - Queensway Community Group

Community Project of the Year (sponsored Mi Living) winners - North Lindsey College Construction Department (Stuart Barnard , Christopher Longbone and apprentices), runners up - Scunthorpe Lions Club - Jim Harding

Community Sports Team of the Year (sponsored by Active Humber) - winners - Glanford & Scunthorpe Canoe Club, runners up - Outcasts Cricket Club Crowle

Inspiration

Young Carer of the Year (sponsored by Paul Fox Estate Agents) - winner - Rowan Tierney, runner up - Kaycee Edge

Adult Carer of the Year (sponsored by Marjara Care Group) - winner - Barbara Bolton, runner up - Charlotte Clarkson

Services to School Governance (sponsored by North Lincolnshire Council’s Governor Support Service) – winner - Dawn Da Costa

Act of Bravery (sponsored by Humberside Fire and Rescue) - winner - Phil O’Neil, runner up - Ellie Altoft

Lifetime Achievement (sponsored by Pepperells Solicitors) - winner - Ella Fields, runner up - and Gillian Andrew