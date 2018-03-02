Is this the biggest snowman in Doncaster?

Standing high at 18ft tall, this could be the biggest snowman in Doncaster!

With their schools off because of the snow that brought the borough to a halt over the last few days, nine youngsters and four grown ups set about building the biggest snowman the borough has seen.

Youngsters Grace Mullen, aged nine, Millie Mullen, 13, Max Mullen, nine, Hannah Mullen, 10, James Mullen, nine, Maisie Mullen, seven, Erica Woodcock, 10, Oliver Woodcock, 16, and Ava Mullen, 15 with Lee, Paul and Scott Mullen and pal Karl Broadbent, all aged 45, and the snowman on Bawtry Road, Doncaster

And the result of their efforts on Bawtry Road, near its junction with Warning Tongue Lane, in Bessacarr, was finally completed after six-and-a-half hours last night, after darkness had set in at 6.30pm.

Youngsters Grace Mullen, aged nine, Millie Mullen, 13, Max Mullen, nine, Hannah Mullen, 10, James Mullen, nine, Maisie Mullen, seven, Erica Woodcock, 10, Oliver Woodcock, 16, and Ava Mullen, 15 spent most of their day working on the giant sculpture, which they have named Goliath.

They were helped by triplets Lee, Paul and Scott Mullen and pal Karl Broadbent, all aged 45.

Lee and Paul, who both work as builders, brought their ladders to help with the work.

The grown ups, and Millie and Ava, were all involved in creating a snowman which stood just two feet shorter, at 16ft, during the cold winter of 2010.

Businessman Karl, who took a day off from his job at Bawtry Paintball to help, said: "We wanted to make it bigger than the one we created in 2010. But the snow was too powdery on Wednesday, so we got it done on Thursday, when it was sticking together better.

"We had three sets of double ladders - it was a great help that we had two builders involved. The one we made in 2010 was as tall as my house, and this one is even bigger.

"We had neighbours coming out with hot drinks and food while we were building it - they were great!

"It was definitely worth the effort, and now we want to make one that's five or six feet taller next time that there's a big snowfall."

They built their snowman by creating blocks of snow and using them as bricks, and putting them in place layer by layer. When they had finished that part of the job, the started workon the the detail around the blocks.

They celebrated with a drinks at the nearby Miller and Carter pub after they had completed the snowman.