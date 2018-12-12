Is this the best Christmas window display in Doncaster?

A Bawtry shop has delivered the wow factor this Christmas with a traffic stopping window display.

Cherry Blossom Cakes' window features a stunning 12 tier cake with each tier depicting a line from the song Twelve Days of Christmas. The cake was designed and hand painted by award winning cake designer, and business owner, Charlotte Wilcox.

Each tier is 4 inches tall making the full cake a ginormous 48 inches (1 meter 22cm) high! With every detail on the cake having been painstakingly hand painted it took Charlotte over 4 very long days to complete. All the hard work has paid off though as the cake has attracted a huge amount of praise both locally and nationally as well as globally.

The Cherry Blossom Cakes team are now looking forward to a busy 2019 with a diary full of weddings as well as the exciting launch of their new teaching space which will see Charlotte, as well as well renowned tutors from both the UK and abroad, offer a wide array of cake and wedding related courses. This hasn't stopped them planning next year's Christmas display though...watch this space!

About little bit about Charlotte and Cherry Blossom Cakes:

Charlotte left her job in education around 7 years ago to follow her passion of cake design and baking. From there she has grown her successful wedding cake business picking up accolades, including Wedding Cake Designer of Yorkshire and the North East, along the way. Her shop window is always a talking point and she has been planning this years Christmas window since last Christmas. Along with her team, Charlotte is excited to be launching a teaching space in Bawtry, South Yorkshire in 2019. Here she will offer courses on cake design alongside well renowned tutors from both the UK and abroad. If you'd like any more information about the shop, Charlotte or her new venture don't hesitate to get in touch.

