Is this Britain's RUDEST Christmas jumper? Spanking Santa top on sale in South Yorkshire - and people don't like it

A risque Christmas jumper showing Santa spanking a lingerie-clad woman over his knee has sparked upset - after being spotted on sale in South Yorkshire.

The saucy sweater was found on sale at a local market - but the mum who spotted it believes it is unsuitable for young children to see in the run up to Christmas.

The knitted top shows a laughing Santa Claus bringing his hand down on the backside of a dark-haired woman sprawled across his knee.

The woman, dressed in neon pink pants and a bra, appears to be yelping out in pain in the scene which is completed with a Christmas tree in the background.

The mum, who declined to be named, said: "I couldn't believe it when I saw it.

"I'm no prude but is it really suitable that there's Christmas jumpers showing Santa spanking a woman in this day and age?

"If I had been with my children, I would have been left trying to explain what was going on because they are full of questions.

"I know its aimed at adults but children can easily see this kind of thing and at that age they are fascinated with Santa. It's wrong in my eyes."

The jumper was spotted on sale at a market in Barnsley - but it is thought the jumper could also be on sale at other locations across South Yorkshire.

* What do you think? Is the jumper rude or just a bit of harmless festive fun?