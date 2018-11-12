Investigation under way as airline pilots spot UFO off Irish coast

An investigation is under way after several airline pilots reported a UFO sighting over Ireland.

The Irish Aviation Authority has launched a probe following several sightings in the are last week.

A Virgin Airlines pilot reported seeing a UFO over Ireland.

Airlive.net reported that British Airways and Virgin Airlines had both reported the UFO.

READ MORE: VIDEO: UFOs spotted above Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane ground

On November 9 at around 7:40, the pilot of British Airways flight BA94 from Montreal contacted Shannon Air Traffic Control to ask if there were military exercises taking place in the airspace through which her Boeing 787 was passing.

Shannon ATC replied: “There is nothing showing on either primary or secondary [radar].”

The pilot responded: “OK. It was moving so fast.”

The controller then asked: “Alongside you?”

READ MORE: This is how many UFO sightings have been reported in Sheffield in the last 10 years

The BA pilot, flying from Montreal to Heathrow, describes how the UFO came up along the left-hand side of the aircraft, “then rapidly veered to the north”.

She said it was “a very bright light” that “disappeared at very high speed.”

READ MORE: The day in 1966 when UFOs were spotted over Doncaster

She said they were “wondering” what it could be, that it did not seem to be on a collision course.

A Virgin Airlines pilot of VS76 from Orlando to Manchester reported seeing the same thing.

He described it as a “meteor or another object making some kind of re-entry.”

He said it appears to be “multiple objects following the same sort of trajectory – very bright from where we were.”

Another pilot also reported a sighting.

The planes were flying in high level airspace – which extends upwards from 28,500ft to 42,000ft.

The Irish Aviation Authority said it had filed a report on the sightings which will be “investigated under the normal confidential occurrence investigation process.”