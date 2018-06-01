Inspirational 11-year-old Brooke raises £14,000 for charity

An inspirational Isle schoolgirl has received an award in recognition of her massive fundraising achievement.

Brooke McKenna, aged 11, of Owston Ferry has spent the last two years raising money for the Team Verrico charity and to date has amassed a whopping £14,000.

Team Verrico was set up folllowing the untimely death of Anna Verrico of Epworth in November 2013, and the money is used to help families facing cancer and for vital research.

In recognition of her fantastic fundraising Brooke has won three wards in the past - Team Verrico Young Fundraiser 2017, North Lincolnshire Community Champion, Pride of the Isle Most Inspirational Child and last week she scooped the Viking FM Charity Fundraiser award at The Future Stars awards ceremony at Forest Pines.

Mum Rebecca said: “Brooke has set herself a new target and is hoping to raise an incredible £20,018 by the end of 2018.”

To help her achieve that amount Brooke is holding a stall at Rescue Day at 7 Lakes in Crowle, she is taking part in the 5k Colour Run in Cleethorpes and is currently putting plans in place for her annual Christmas fair in Owston Ferry.

She also has an active JustGiving Page.

Brooke said: “I am happy the amount of money I have raised for poorly people and their families so far but there are so many people that still need my help.

“I would like people to come and see my events and maybe donate a couple of pounds to my page.

“Check out my JustGiving Page for Team Verrico.

“Help me raise more - visit http://www.justgiving.com/Rebecca-Rafiq?utm_id=26.”

Paul Verrico of Team Verrico said: “It’s always heartening to see the efforts from our army of fundraisers and volunteers. At such a tender age, Brooke embodies the values we hold dear - working hard without payment to help others gain more tomorrows.

“It’s important to look beyond Brooke to the support given to the charity by her entire family, especially her mother, Rebecca, who has tirelessly facilitated her daughter’s efforts and has been a proud onlooker at the selflessness displayed. Well done all.

And the acknowledgements don’t stop there, back in September, Rebecca entered and won a competition being run by Scunthorpe-based Nisa to name a truck after Brooke, she was also given a £1,000 cheque for Team Verrico.

The Name a Nisa Lorry initiative was launched as part of Nisa’s 40 anniversary celebrations which saw 40 lorries named after Nisa customers and their friends and family who were nominated via an online competition.