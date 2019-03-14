Inside the long-standing Sheffield newsagents that was ravaged by huge fire 

A popular newsagents that served a community for three decades before being ravaged by a fire has been put up for sale.

A blaze ripped through the Nicholson's newsagents in Langsett Road South, Oughtibridge, in March last year.

The inside of the shop. (pic: Mark Jenkinson & Son)

The shop served the village for at least three decades and was popular with residents who launched a fundraising campaign shortly after the blaze to raise money for the people who ran it.

The premises is now due to be sold at auction in April with a guide price of £50, 000.

The exterior. (pic: Mark Jenkinson & Son)

The listing, by auctioneer Mark Jenkinson and Son, states: “The property is in a very poor state of repair and has been extensively damaged by fire.”

Images from the auctioneer show the fire damaged interior and exterior of the building.

It is due to go under the hammer at The Platinum Suite, Bramall Lane football stadium, on Wednesday, April 10, at 2pm.

The damage. (pic: Mark Jenkinson & Son)

The roof. (pic: Mark Jenkinson & Son)