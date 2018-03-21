Inmate goes on trial accused of raping man at Doncaster prison

An inmate has gone on trial accused of raping a man at a Doncaster prison.

Kirby Chadwick, 21, is accused of one count of rape and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Both offences are alleged to have been carried out against the same man, during an incident at a Doncaster prison in May 2016.

Chadwick's trial started at Sheffield Crown Court today.

He was an inmate at the Doncaster prison where the offences are alleged to have taken place.

Jurors were shown a video recording of a police interview with the complainant, in which he claimed Chadwick threatened to hurt members of his family if he told anyone what had happened.

The complainant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, reported the incident to police days after it took place in spite of this, the court heard.

Chadwick denies all charges.

The trial continues.