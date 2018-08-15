Inmate at Doncaster prison given more time behind bars for smuggling phone into cell

An inmate at a Doncaster prison has had extra time added to his sentence after he admitted to smuggling a mobile phone into his cell.

When prison officers at HMP Lindholme attempted to gain entry to Christopher Baulk's prison cell on the evening of August 13 last year he attempted to block the door, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

"Eventually they made their way into the cell to find the defendant attempting to flush a mobile phone down the toilet," said prosecutor, Eddison Flint, adding: "That phone was retrieved and was seen to be an iPhone.

"Initially the defendant stated that the phone was not his and said he had been in possession of it for a few seconds in his cell."

Mr Flint told the court that when the phone was analysed, police found 'no evidence' that it was being used for criminal activity.

The court was told how Baulk, now of HMP Lancaster Farms, has previously been brought before the courts five times for possessing a mobile phone in prison.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a prohibited article in prison during an earlier hearing held at Doncaster Magistrates' Court.

Holly Betke, defending, told the court that Baulk had been using the phone in prison to speak with his mother's carer.

She continued by describing how Baulk's fiance had seen a 'marked change' in the defendant, as a result of him trying to take positive steps forward in his life.

"His behaviour has drastically improved..he is sorry for this offence. He knows it was wrong. It was only to contact the family he had left, and not for any criminal activity."

Recorder James Baird sentenced Baulk to an additional six months in prison.

"Having a phone in prison is a serious matter because, as you know, it can be used to arrange further crimes. It is also an expensive commodity in prison. It is for those reasons that a custodial sentence is always passed for this offence," Recorder Baird told Baulk.