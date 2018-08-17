In the Saddle: The winner takes it all

What a fabulous few weeks it has been with my two year old youngster recently. We took him to The British Appaloosa Society breed show up in North Yorkshire and stayed overnight for the biggest and most important show in the Appaloosa calendar.

He traveled like a pro and settled in to his new stable like a little old man all wrapped up to try and keep his spotty body as clean as we could. My friend Kirtsy and her husband, Danny, followed us up and were our excellent support crew for the weekend.

He was extremely excited in the first class and was tricky to trot up as he had to run by cafe windows with people moving about.

Just as we did our trot up for the judge I got my legs tangled and I fell flat on my face running. Sully turned himself inside out almost to ensure he didn't tun over me and stood staring at me on the ground. Bless him.

The judges gave me some top tips ready for our next run up in our second class. It must have worked as we ended up being placed third and then third again in another. When we entered the Most Colourful Leopard class there were ten of us in the ring and Sully was one of the youngest in there taking first place.

This meant we had qualified for the Championship class and we duly entered not expecting much, just thrilled to be part of it.

What happened next is one of the best days of my life. Sully won the championship! I was bursting with pride and absolutely filled with tears of joy. He didn't just do that he then went and quaifed for the Youngstock Championships and was placed Reserve Champion. We were also awarded the Chairman's Choice Award for the Most Improved on the day.

My boy is amazing to achieve this at such a young age. It is the stuff of dreams. Thanks for buying him husband. He's awesome.