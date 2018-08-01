In the Saddle: Carry on super trooper Hannah

Well, we can't grumble at the weather for the horses at the moment. Unless, of course, you are like my friend Hannah in full uniform in the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery pictured here. I don't envy her right now that's for sure.

Hannah's parents sold us our equestrian property and since then we've kept in touch. She has gone on to do amazing things in her army career with horses.

The King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery is a ceremonial unit of the British Army, quartered at Woolwich. It is a mounted unit and all of its soldiers are trained to care for and drive teams of six horses pulling each of six First World War-era 13-pounder field guns used today to fire salutes on state occasions.

Hannah is a lance corporal working with the officers horses. They are huge standing at 17.2hh plus. The horses begin their career around the age of five and retire around the age of 16 and it gos without saying they are stunning.

She loves army life and her day starts like many equestrians across the country by feeding and mucking out the horses. Then they go riding one horse and leading two, which is pretty impressive control and a good way to exercise more than one horse at a time.

Hannah's highlights so far this year have been riding the display in the main ring at Windsor Horse Show. She told me she got such a buzz from the whole performance. It's one of the final parts of the show so the atmosphere is wonderful. It's dusk and they have lights on in the arena following the troop do their final gallop to whooping crowds.

Mind, she loves the troop's own special race held at Larkhill doing point to point over 18 fences across a grueling two miles. She trained for three months helping to get the horses race fit and has managed to bag a first place. Carry on Hannah, you are doing brilliant.