Icy proposal for Doncaster Dome fan

It was an icy setting but the response Lee Bainbridge received to his recent marriage proposal at the Doncaster Dome was anything but frosty.

Lee Bainbridge, 39, decided the Dome’s skating rink was the only place to pop the question to his now fiancé Krysia Donnelly, 31, because of how special the place is to her.

Krysia, from Branton, ice skated from a young age and her nine year old daughter Hettie is a big fan too. The family now live in Otley, West Yorkshire, but still make regular trips to the Dome.

Lee decided to brave the task of proposing on ice, with a little help from Hettie and her nine-month-old sister Eleanor.

Lee said: “Krysia had absolutely no idea and the look on her face as it all unfolded was priceless.

“I played our favourite music by Super Flu. I wanted to include our girls as they are our world too, so they delivered the ring on a sledge.

“We skated to the bottom area so I could show my ice skating skills and then I popped the question. When I tried to get on one knee it was a difficult manoeuvre but thankfully I managed. And Krysia said yes!”

Kraig Kelly, head of leisure for Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, said: “When Lee first contacted us with his idea we of course wanted to make it happen in the most perfect way possible. We were all excited on the big day and incredibly happy to see it all go smoothly. Congratulations to Lee, Krysia and all the family!”