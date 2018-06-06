I'll stay away from World Cup over racism concerns, says uncle of England soccer star Danny Rose

The uncle of Doncaster-born England full back Danny Rose says is following his nephew's advice to stay away from going to this summer's World Cup because of concerns over racism.

Danny Rose, aged 27, a former pupil at Danum School, has told his family not to travel to Russia for the World Cup over fears of racial abuse, it has been reported.

There are concerns over racism, with the Russian Football Union fined £22,000 by FIFA for racist chanting in a March friendly against France in St Petersburg.

His uncle, Hugh Rankine, told the Free Press he would have liked to have seen his nephew play in the world cup finals - but confirmed he would not go because of his own concerns over the racism issue that Danny has raised.

He said: "I won't be going for that reason. We all saw all the trouble that Russian hooligans caused in France, and I'm concerned it could be worse in their own back yard. I think if the tournament had been somewhere else in Europe I would have certainly gone.

"I'll be watching on the television, because I do believe there's a risk."

He said he was aware of friends and other relatives taking the same stance.

He is full of pride that his nephew will be taking part in the world cup, having already played in the Euros and for Great Britain in the London Olympics. "There are not many who have been in all three," he said.

England player Danny told the London Evening Standard: "I've told my family I don't want them going out there because of racism and anything else that may happen."

"I don't want to be worrying, when I'm trying to prepare for games, for my family's safety.

"If anything happens to me, it wouldn't affect me like it would if my family had been abused.

"I'm fine with whatever may or may not happen, and I like to think I'll be able to deal with it in the right way.

"My dad's really upset. I could hear it in his voice. He said he may never get a chance again to come and watch me in a World Cup.

"That was emotional, hearing that. It's really sad. It's just how it is. Somehow Russia got the World Cup and we have to get on with it."

Danny was sent off after the final whistle of an under-21 clash with Serbia in 2012 after suffering racial abuse and reacting at the end of the match, and felt he didn't get any support outside England after the incident.