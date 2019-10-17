Hundreds of South Yorkshire pro-EU campaigners set for London march against Brexit

Pro EU campaigners are heading to London for a huge protest march.

Early on Saturday morning, campaigners from across the region will set off by coach, train and car to join the huge “Together for the Final Say” march in London.

The march will demand that the people’s voices should be heard before any final decision is taken about a Brexit deal or no-deal.

More than 170 coaches, including four from Sheffield and Barnsley, will take thousands of campaigners from across the UK.

Protesters from Doncaster, Chesterfield, the Hope Valley and Rotherham will also be there and coaches will travel from as far north as Inverness in north Scotland and as far south as Truro in Cornwall.

Two intrepid Sheffield cyclists have already set off – to go via Brussels, deliver a letter there and then cycle to London for the March on Saturday.

News that Parliament will be sitting for an emergency session on the same day as the Together for the Final Say March makes this protest even more important, because it will be an occasion when everyone – not just politicians - can make their voice heard.

It promises to be one of the largest protest marches Britain has ever seen, with people coming together to tell Boris Johnson that he cannot inflict a hard and destructive Brexit on the UK without seeking the people’s democratic consent in a final say referendum.

Mary Seneviratne, Chair of Sheffield for Europe said: “For more than three years, campaigners here in South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire,and across the UK, have been running street stalls, delivering leaflets, and making the case for a People’s Vote to settle the Brexit issue once and for all.

“Now we are coming together in London to demand that our voices are heard.”

“Boris Johnson needs to hear loud and clear he must seek our consent before he inflicts his damaging Brexit on our country.