Huge queues expected as ice cream firm returns to Doncaster with famous 'whippy trays'

Huge queues are expected in Doncaster this weekend as an ice cream firm returns to town with its famous 'whippy trays.'

Cleethorpes-based Harrison's Ices has become renowned across Yorkshire for the delicacy - which sees diners tucking into trays of whippy style ice cream topped with popular sweets and chocolates such as Snickers, Toblerone and Oreo.

On previous visits to the town, huge queues have built up from people wanting to get hold of one of the £3 trays.

The firm will be selling the trays at Station Road, Askern on March 23 between 5pm and 7.30pm and then on March 25 from 4pm to 7.30pm on Barnby Dun Road near Sandall Park.

The company was first started in 2014 selling a range of scooped ice cream and ice lollies from a van in Cleethorpes.

In 2017, it started selling the famous Whippy Trays which a spokesman said "went massive and fast."

"We now operate in near enough every town and city in Lincolnshire and Yorkshire selling Whippy Trays."

"We are really looking forward to serving you with the finest treat around. All made with quality, fresh ice cream. Come and give us a try!"