Huge one-day summer music festival to be held in Doncaster

A huge outdoor one-day music festival is to held in Doncaster this summer.

The Glo Festival will take place at Sandall Park in July and will feature a host of tribute acts for a string of globally famous stars.

The event will take place on July 21 and will feature music from tributes to acts including Coldplay, Oasis, Muse, Muse, Foo Fighters, Kings of Leon, Robbie Williams, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.

The action will be split across three stages with a second stage hosting Easy Target, Next Year, The Zephels, Passion Play and Black Bear Bones.

Lu More, Paris Alexander and other acts will perform on the acoustic stage.

In addition, the event will also include food, bars, a gin bar, a children's area and more.

Further details and tickets are available on 07946 450593 or email info.fmdevents.glo@gmail.com