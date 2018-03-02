Huge closing down sale announced at Toys R Us stores in Sheffield and Doncaster

Toys R Us has announced the start of a major closing down sale at three South Yorkshire stores - days after the business collapsed.

The toy giant plunged into administration on Wednesday, putting 3000 jobs at risk.

Discounts of up to 25 per cent will be available on all products as part of a huge sale at its stores at Meadowhall Retail Park, The Carr in Doncaster and at Doncaster's Frenchgate Shopping Centre.

All its stores will continue to trade until further notice - but it is believed some could be closed in the coming days.

Simon Thomas, joint administrator and partner at Moorfields, said: "We’ve introduced heavy discounts across the entire Toys R Us store portfolio today.

"Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these special offers as soon as possible.

"Whilst stock levels are generally high, customers may find that the more popular brands begin to sell-out over the coming days."

The company is no longer accepting returns for refunds and shoppers can no longer make orders on the shop's website.

The firm was put into administration following a period of financial troubles. The company was fighting to pay off a £15million VAT bill thanks to poor sales.

The Toys R US collapse happened on the same day that Rotherham-based electrical retailer Maplin also entered administration, putting 2, 500 jobs at risk.

Meanwhile it was reported that Italian chain Prezzo, which has two eateries in Sheffield, announced it was closing 100 of its restaurants in a bid to save the business.