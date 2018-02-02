How you can get FREE stuff from this Sheffield branch of Lidl

Want to know how to get freebies from a Sheffield branch of Lidl? Then read on!

Many shoppers don't know that when a new store opens, customers can pick up a card that gives you a freebie every week for six weeks, as long as you spend £20 or more.

Of course, it is a move aimed at getting people through the doors, but it is also a nice way to get something for nothing.

The budget supermarket hands out the cards - known as the Lidl Welcome Card - to local residents ahead of the stores opening.

And the Catley Road store in Sheffield is one of the stores available.

But you can also ask for one of the cards in store, so if you're working in the area, you can benefit from the deals too.

They've been running the scheme for about a year now but not many people know about it.

You can pick up the deals six weeks following the store's opening but if you miss a week you won't be able to claim the deal at a later date.

Lidl has a full list of what stores are currently running the deals. There are currently 38 stores nationwide that opened this week, meaning you can pick up the full six weeks of deals.

The cards can only be used at the store that's named on the back of the card and, unlike a membership card, they don't collect any personal data like tracking your spending.

And if you live or work near the store in Catley Road then you can pick up a Lidl Welcome Card.