Homes and retail schemes could feature in proposed Mexborough town centre masterplan

A plan to help regenerate Mexborough town cente could be in place in the next six months, local businesses have been told.

Members of the Mexborough Business Forum have been told that a proposed Mexbough Masterplan could be started this month with a view to outlining how the town centre could be transformed in the future.

Forum chairman Sean Gibbons, said meetings had been held between the forum and senior council officers, and they were now hoping to meet Ed Miliband and Ros Jones to further discuss the plans.

He said: “We have been told that there will be £40,000 available to pay for consultants to create the plan, and that it will taken three to six months from start to completion.

“However we understand that there is no money to pay for anything to be built when we get the recommendations.

“We’re expecting it to look at the area from Bank Street to Main Street, looking at retail and how we can mix what we’ve got, potentially putting more housing in there as well as retail.

“It’s about looking at what scope there is.”

He also expects the masterplan to take into account the development of HS2 near the town.

“More and more people are realising that as things move on with the Sheffield City Region, it’s important that Mexborough, as a principal town, has a plan so that is ready to draw on any potential funds in the future.”

Community leaders in Mexborough are keen to have a plan in place for the town along the lines of the Doncaster town centre masterplan, which is driving the redevelopment of the town centre through schemes transforming areas such as the station, Doncaster Market, and Silver Street.

Main Street, Mexborough, part of the area which would be covered by the plan, boasts a blue plaque marking the shop which was once home to the former poet laureate Ted Hughes, when his father ran a newsagent there.

Doncaster Council confirmed it hoped to start work on the scheme by the end of this month, and expected it to take up to six months.