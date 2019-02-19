The Meadohwall branch of HMV has re-opened its doors this morning after weeks of uncertainty caused by the collapse of the entertainment store chain.

The store was one 27 closed with immediate effect earlier this month after the chain was bought out of administration by Canadian retailer Sunrise Records.

HMV in Meadowhall is back in business.

The firm had announced that it would be retaining 100 hundred stores – but the Meadowhall branch was not among them.

However, the HMV store in the shopping centre has re-opened its doors this morning.

An HMV spokesman said: “We are very pleased to confirm that HMV Sheffield Meadowhall has re-opened today.

“This is the best outcome for our staff and customers and we are delighted to share the good news with all those who have been so supportive over the past weeks.

“There have been a great many messages of support and goodwill received along with calls for stores to re-open, and this support cannot be underestimated.

“It is very satisfying to be able to once again open our doors and welcome all of our loyal customers back to HMV Sheffield Meadowhall.

“Customers can expect our team to be hard at work re-stocking our shelves and putting together the best offers that deliver a great shopping experience for anyone looking to pick up the latest titles or browse our great range of music, films and merchandise and collectables.”

HMV managing director, Neil Taylor commented: "I am extremely proud of our staff who are the most knowledgeable and committed people you will meet, and so it is extremely gratifying to see this store open again, I greatly appreciate the support of all our customers and the landlord which made re-opening this store possible".

The shop was the only one in Yorkshire to close after HMV was acquired out of administration by Sunrise Records

Sunrise, which is owned by Doug Putman, beat off competition from the likes of Mike Ashley for the stricken retailer and will acquire 100 stores across the UK.

HMV became the first high street casualty after Christmas when its then owner Hilco called in corporate undertakers in December.

It was the second time HMV has collapsed in recent years, having filed for administration in 2013.