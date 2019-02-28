Mystery surrounds the future of a historic Doncaster town centre pub after it was suddenly boarded up.

The Corporation Brewery Taps in Cleveland Street had boards placed across windows and doors, yesterday afternoon leaving drinkers in the dark as to plans for its future.

The pub, which sits in the shadow of Balby Bridge flats, was formerly owned by Doncaster Corporation – hence the name.

The Corporation Brewery itself dates from the 1800s and was rebuilt in 1891.

Pubs once tied to the brewery included the Malt Shovel in St Sepulchre Gate, the Bay Horse, French Gate, Blue Bell, Baxter Gate, King’s Arms, St Sepulchre Gate, Fitzwilliam Arms, Fitzwilliam Street and the Corporation Brewery Taps.

The brewery was sold in February 1925 to Samuel Smith’s for £6,000 and around 1928 the brewery building was converted into a lodging house.

The brewery was closed in 1955 and five years later it was obtained by Doncaster Corporation, under a Compulsory Purchase Order, and subsequently demolished for the high-rise flats to be built.

However, the pub, which was situated alongside the brewery remained and has remained a popular spot for drinkers with its traditional and basic stylings.