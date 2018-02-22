Here's why you might have spotted mysterious rocks with secret messages hidden in Doncaster

Spotted a rock at the side of a Doncaster road scrawled with a secret message or painted in bright colours?

Welcome to the latest craze that is gripping not only Doncaster, but people across the country.

If you are wondering why colourful rocks are being left in woodlands, along riversides or hidden on paths near you, here's why.

Rock painting is rapidly becoming a bit of a phenomenon with adults and children painting stones with a design and leaving them in places to be found by others such as parks or tourist spots.

Finders can either keep the rock or move them to somewhere else and share their finds on social media.

A Doncaster Rocks Facebook page has been set up where people can share their finds and photos.

A post on the page, which has 400 members, said: "As many of you probably already know, this is being done up and down the country and its lots of fun.

"The whole point is to have fun painting rocks and hiding them for others to find, re-hide or keep.

"To help people know where to look you can post on here with a photo and location tag to the area where you will be hiding your rocks.

"For any new people who might find your rocks write a message on the bottom like "Take a photo. post on FB @Doncaster Rocks and re-hide".

"Hopefully more people will get involved and there will be more rocks to find."

Fancy having a go? All you need is a few rocks, paints or permanent pens and a bit of imagination.

Paint a design or write a positive quote on the rocks then hide them somewhere for people to find.

You can include the Facebook group or hashtag of your local rock painting group so people can share where they found your rocks.

You can visit the Doncaster Rocks Facebook page HERE.