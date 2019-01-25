If you’ve ever fancied a job working in a theme park here’s your chance as the new Gulliver’s Theme Park which is coming to South Yorkshire begins taking on staff.

Recruitment is under way for the Gulliver's Theme Park Resort which will open near Rotherham in 2020.

Gulliver's Valley is coming to South Yorkshire

And the park, which will be called Gulliver's Valley, is now seeking duty managers for the brand-new development.

READ MORE: £37m Gulliver’s Valley theme park gets go-ahead

The Rotherham development is ten times larger than the neighbouring Matlock Bath resort and Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver's Theme Park Resorts said: "We need people who have significant leadership experience, thrive in a fast-paced environment and are confident managing large teams.

“The right candidates will have excellent communication skills, be innovative and flexible - it's a career that offers an exciting future, with lots of responsibilities.

“It would be wonderful if we could recruit individuals who are already based in Rotherham.

READ MORE: Gulliver’s theme park to get £1.4 million of public cash

The new development is for the local community, its fitting that new job opportunities created should be offered to Rotherham people as a priority!"

The Gulliver's empire already spans three theme park resorts – located in Milton Keynes, Matlock Bath and Warrington -, the ‘Gulliver's Valley' development in Rotherham is their largest project to date, spanning 250 acres of land.

Julie added: "The duty managers will have a shared responsibility for the day to day operations across the whole resort including productivity, performance, hospitality and guest experience.

READ MORE: 10 things we can expect at new South Yorkshire theme park

“Specialist areas include entertainment, rides, attractions, health and safety, food, beverage and retail.

“There aren't many job roles that offer the variety we can. We have been a family-run business for over 40 years and I can confidently say anyone who joins becomes part of that family."

You can apply by sending a CV and cover letter to careers@gullivers.co.uk

Closing date is February 10.