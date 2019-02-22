A Doncaster jewellers is offering to add a touch of sparkle to Mother’s Day this year for one lucky youngster and their parent.

Beaverbrooks in North Central Square is searching Doncaster for ‘little gems’ – children who want to go the extra mile to give back to their loved ones with a Mother’s Day treat worth £1,000.

The family-owned jewellers is asking parents or guardians to upload a short video of their child saying what they love the most about the special woman in their life and what her dream Mother’s Day gift would be, for the chance to receive the ultimate Mother’s Day present.

As well as receiving the treat for mum, whether it’s a spa day or a relaxing weekend away, the lucky winner will also bag themselves the title of Doncaster’s ultimate little gem as a thank you for their kindness and generosity.

Four runners-up will also receive a £100 Beaverbrooks gift card to treat their loved one to a stunning piece of Beaverbrooks jewellery.

Kellie Ellis, store manager at Beaverbrooks Doncaster, said: “For 100 years we’ve helped create some unforgettable moments for our customers, and with Mother’s Day fast approaching we wanted to give the younger generation the chance to do something special to celebrate the most important women in their lives.

“That’s why we want children in Doncaster to tell us why that special person deserves some extra recognition this year - whether it’s because they make the best sandwiches, do funny voices when reading bedtime stories or give the best hugs, we want to hear from them!”

To be in with a chance of winning a Mother’s Day treat worth £1,000, parents should visit www.beaverbrooks.co.uk/little-gems before 9am on Monday 18 March and upload their child’s video entry. Children aged between 4-11 are eligible to enter.

*Terms & conditions apply.