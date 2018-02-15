Here are the terrifying weapons seized by police in Doncaster this week

Over 50 weapons have been seized by police so far in a crackdown on knife crime across Doncaster.

Officers across the borough have been taking part in a scheme called Operation Sceptre – a week of activity to tackle knife crime.

Police show some of the knives seized in Doncaster

In Doncaster, activity has centred around knife crime awareness, with a knife arch - a type of metal detector - used in the town centre.

Officers have also executed of a number of warrants on individual properties.

Doncaster police Supt Neil Thomas said: "This activity will continue all week but to date we have seized 41 knives, two stun guns, eight knuckle dusters, three extendable batons and three replica handguns.

He said 100 people passed through the knife arch in the Frenchgate Centre and one man is currently under arrest on suspicion of importing CS gas canisters.

Supt Thomas said: "This is part of a forcewide operation using covert and overt operations and high visibility policing to tackle knife crime."

South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings, who accompanied officers on one South Yorkshire operation this week, said: “These operations raise the profile of the police and says the police are here and doing this stuff and they have been very much welcomed by people."