Help make a Doncaster gin box subscription a reality

Doncaster based Gin With… has launched a crowdfunding platform so residents can help bring a brand-new unique subscription box to the market.

Developed by expert mixologists, every box will feature small batch gins not available in supermarkets.

The box aims to take its customers on a unique tasting journey with every item complementing another in the box, taking the customers’ taste buds on an adventure.

Each box will feature a full bottle of small batch gin, two bottles of artisan tonic water, a savoury and a sweet sharing snack, BUT the uniqueness comes from the fact that the box also includes a fresh garnish, picked, prepared and packed by Doncaster Market’s very own Ryan Davis of K.D. Davis and Sons, designed to deliver that ‘perfect serve’ every time.

Gin With… has been co-founded by marketing guru and Doncaster businessman David Plant, and combines his passion for gin with his marketing credentials.

He said: “We have seen the gin market grow and grow, and consumers now don’t just want a new gin to taste, they want to ensure they are getting the ‘perfect serve’ and are tasting the gin the way the distillers intended.

“It’s great to be able to work with local business owners and working with Ryan has been a great experience, I’m certain he’ll help ensure we have the best quality garnishes going out in our boxes”

In order to launch Gin With… 250 pre-orders are needed on the crowdfunding platform by the end of October, and there are some great discounts and rewards to be had from supporting this local business.

Visit the website at ginwith or pre-order at crowdfund

The other founders of the business include; Alexandra Hilton, Karl Wilson, Matthew Spiby, Ross Reid & Hannah Moore.