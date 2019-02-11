The team at Rain Rescue are appealing to find love this Valentine’s day for an overlooked rescue dog who has waited almost a year in rescue for that special someone to come along.http://www.rainrescue.co.uk

Newton the Lurcher Cross is described by staff as a “wonderful dog, full of personality” with tonnes of love to give, yet sadly continues to be overlooked by potential adopters.

Newton

The stunning blue and white boy is in a foster home but nothing can compare to finding a loving home of his own.

Lauren Sanderson, Deputy Charity Manager, said: “All of us at Rain Rescue are hoping, this Valentine’s Day, someone will fall in love with Newton just like we all have. We really don't want him to reach his one year anniversary of coming into our care which he will if he's still here in March.”

Newton is only a young dog who the team believe to around 2 years old, perhaps a little younger.

"He was clearly only just older than a pup when he arrived, he came to us from the dog warden after being picked up straying. This boy will prove to be a total superstar in the right home."

Newton is searching for a home that will be happy to continue with his training and the rescue are even providing him with a support package with a qualified behaviourist to help him settle into his new home. "As Newton was so young when he went through the traumatic process of finding himself homeless we want to ensure he gets the very best start in his new life. He's a really intelligent dog and so loves to learn"

If you think Newton might just be the love of your life contact Rain Rescue today at www.rainrescue.co.uk/adopt , email enquiries@rainrescue.co.uk or call 07725888207 and leave a message.

To make a donation to Rain Rescue to help Blue and the other animals in Rain Rescue’s care this Christmas please send cash or cheques payable to ‘Rain Rescue’ to Summerfield Lodge Annexe, Moat Lane, Rotherham, S66 1DZ Alternatively visit www.rainrescue.co.uk for more information about the work they do