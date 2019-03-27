Heavy delays on Sheffield trams due to Varsity event 

There are heavy delays to tram services this evening as a high number of passengers are attending the Sheffield Varsity event.

The event is an annual tournament where students from rival universities compete in various sports over a number of weeks and the finale is taking place this evening at Ice Sheffield.

Sheffield Supertram tweeted that there are delays due to the high volume of people using the trams.

The organisation said: “We are still experiencing heavy delays on the yellow route service due to the high number of passengers boarding.

“Apologies if you have been affected.”

A customer replied and called for Stagecoach Supertram to “re-think for next year because the journey home tonight didn’t feel safe.”

They added that “letting that many (people) on one tram was equally appalling.”

The organisation tweeted that extra trams have been put on for the event and thanked customers for their patience.